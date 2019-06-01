Janus Henderson Investment Trust
Janus Henderson’s oldest business
Janus Henderson have been managing investment trusts since 1934 – over 80 years. Janus Henderson are one of the largest managers of investment trusts in the UK, managing a well-established range of 13 investment trusts covering different geographies and asset classes. We take pride in what we do and care passionately about the quality of our products and the services we provide, helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals is at the heart of what we do. With a dedicated team, solely focused on investment trusts, we provide extensive knowledge and experience. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, we believe in the sharing of expert insight for better investment and business decisions.
What would you ask a professional investor?
Sign up for the next episode of Trust TV and quiz professional global investors on everything from stock selection to macroeconomics.
Register here for the next episode of Trust TV
What would you ask a professional investor?
Register for the next episode of Trust TV to pick the brains of two professional investors. On Wednesday 11th December, Job Curtis, Fund Manager of The City of London Investment Trust; and David Smith, Fund Manager of Henderson High Income Trust, will be live at the London Stock Exchange fielding your questions.
Register now and join the conversation.”
Thirty years of dividends - what has Sky television, the World Wide Web, Taylor Swift and Henderson High Income got in common?
In the latest episode of Trust TV, Ollie Beckett, Fund Manager of TR European Growth Trust, tackled investor questions around Europe’s economic outlook and the consequences of further quantitative easing on the continent’s equity market.
In this snippet from the latest episode of Trust TV, Henderson Diversified Income Trust Co-Fund Manager, John Pattullo, explains why he and the team are optimistic about US bond performance; and breaks down his view on why inflation is likely to remain low for the foreseeable future
Laura Foll, Co-Fund Manager of Henderson Opportunities Trust, explains why the investment trust structure means the Trust can hold more illiquid assets, as opposed to open-ended funds; and provides some information on portfolio activity in recent months
Ben Lofthouse, Fund Manager of Henderson International Income Trust, outlines some of the positive income trends from around the world, which the Trust has benefited from; and he explains how the Trust is impacted by the ongoing trade war.
Recessions often bring with them stock market opportunities, says John Bennett, Fund Manager of Henderson European Focus Trust. John also explains why he’d like to lower the minimum number of stocks the Trust can hold further to 35.
Investment trusts can go toe-to-toe with private equity firms, says John Bennett, Fund Manager of Henderson European Focus Trust, owing to their unique access to “permanent capital”. John also explains why European equites might be poised to rally.
Despite the persistent uncertainty hanging over UK companies, balance sheets look robust and lessons have been learned since the last financial crisis, says Neil Hermon, Fund Manager of Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust.
Laura Foll, Co-Fund Manager of Henderson Opportunities Trust, explains why the investment trust structure means the Trust can hold more illiquid assets, as opposed to open-ended funds; and provides some information on portfolio activity in recent months
Ben Lofthouse, Fund Manager of Henderson International Income Trust, outlines some of the positive income trends from around the world, which the Trust has benefited from; and he explains how the Trust is impacted by the ongoing trade war.
David Smith, Fund Manager for Henderson High Income Trust, reflects on how the Trust has performed over the first half of the year and how the Trust has benefitted from strong market conditions. David also highlights the latest portfolio activity, specifically how the Trust is positioning itself more defensively.
Alex Crooke, Fund Manager for Bankers Investment Trust, explains why his predictions for the second half of the year have changed as political uncertainty continues to hamper business confidence. Alex also gives an update on asset allocation within the portfolio, particularly in light of the China-US trade war.
John Bennett, Fund Manager for Henderson European Focus Trust, discusses why he believes the concentration of the Trust’s portfolio will not lead to greater risk and how he intends to maintain a diversified portfolio with high conviction.
Jamie Ross, Fund Manager of Henderson EuroTrust, explains how the trust has outperformed the market over the year to date and outlines his strategy behind this impressive run. Jamie also highlights two new and interesting additions to the Trust’s portfolio along with additional portfolio activity.
Neil Hermon, Fund Manager for Henderson Smaller Companies Trust, discusses how the trust has performed so far in 2019 and delivers the latest portfolio activity, explaining why the team have chosen to reduce the number of holdings. Neil also discusses the Trust’s income growth and how his strategy has led to a very impressive income growth record.
Ollie Beckett, fund manager of TR European Growth Trust, discusses how the trust has outperformed its benchmark following a disappointing end of 2018. Additionally, Ollie discusses the latest portfolio activity and how he is “cautiously optimistic” for the future.
Job Curtis, Fund Manager of The City of London Investment Trust, is relatively calm about the UK economy amid slowing economic data; and in this video he explains the thinking behind three new companies in the Trust’s portfolio and his thoughts on Vodafone after it announced a dividend cut.
Mike Kerley, fund manager for Henderson Far East Income, offers his take on the current state of the US-China trade war and explains why the dispute shouldn’t worry shareholders of Henderson Far East Income. Mike also comments on how he and his team achieve such an impressive dividend yield and the latest activity within the trusts portfolio.
We would like to draw your attention to the following commissioned research piece. It gives general insight into the rise of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues and their impact on investment trusts. It also outlines the trust’s objectives and strategy in terms of ESG and how the trust has ranked in the Morningstar ESG ratings.
Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust featured in The Daily Telegraph’s Questor column, which we would like to share with you..
Read the column here
Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index
The index is the first of its kind. It is a quarterly, long-term study into global dividend trends, analysing dividends paid by the 1,200 largest firms by market capitalisation. It is a measure of progress global firms are making in paying their investors an income on their capital.
Download here
The Company exploits global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders via a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio which offers access also to specialist funds including hedge and private equity.
Henderson Euro Trust plc aims to achieve a superior total return from a portfolio of high quality European (excluding the UK) investments.
Henderson Far East Income Limited seeks to provide shareholders with a growing total annual dividend per share, as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments from the Asia pacific region.
Invests in a prudently diversified selection of both well known and smaller companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth.
The Company seeks to maximise returns for shareholders through a broadly diversified international portfolio.
The prime objective is to provide long-term income and capital growth, principally by investing in UK equities.
The Company's investment objective is to seek income and capital growth such that the total return on the net asset value of the Company exceeds the average return on a rolling annual basis of three month sterling LIBOR plus 2%.
The Company will invest in a diversified portfolio of investments which is expected to contain between 50 and 60 stocks.
To invest predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe (excluding the UK) with the objective to achieve capital growth, aiming for a net asset value total return greater than the benchmark index.
To invest in a broad spread of predominantly UK companies of differing sizes which pay high and growing dividends and where we believe that there are strong prospects of capital growth.
To provide Shareholders with higher than average growth of capital over the medium to long term of predominantly UK companies.
The Company’s investment objective is to maximise shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom.
Disclaimer - please remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested.