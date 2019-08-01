About us

We are active, contrarian investors and we have been working to create long-term value for clients since 1990.

Our founder Allan Gray believed that a fundamental, contrarian, long-term approach offered great potential. If he applied it successfully, he could help people grow their money meaningfully over time.

But you may not have heard of us, and there’s a good reason for that.

Until recently, our funds were limited to institutions, like pension funds. But we believe investing in funds should be simpler and more accessible for everyone.