Orbis
About us
We are active, contrarian investors and we have been working to create long-term value for clients since 1990.
Our founder Allan Gray believed that a fundamental, contrarian, long-term approach offered great potential. If he applied it successfully, he could help people grow their money meaningfully over time.
But you may not have heard of us, and there’s a good reason for that.
Until recently, our funds were limited to institutions, like pension funds. But we believe investing in funds should be simpler and more accessible for everyone.
Why Orbis?
We believe that we should only be paid when we can deliver demonstrable value.
In order to demonstrate our commitment to delivering long-term value to you, we’ve designed a unique refundable fee structure to align our interest with yours.
This means that you only pay when the Orbis funds outperform their benchmark(s), and during periods that they don’t beat their benchmarks, we also refund fees at the same rate.
Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund
This Fund uses the Orbis Global Equity investment strategy which Orbis has been running since 1990 and has around £17bn under management. The goal of the Global Equity Fund is to deliver higher long-term returns than global stockmarkets without taking on greater risk of loss. The Fund targets outperformance of the long-term returns of its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index. To do this, the Fund primarily invests in shares of publicly listed companies, which may be located anywhere in the world, in any industry. This Fund is for people who wish to invest for at least five years.
Orbis OEIC Global Balanced Fund
The goal of the Global Balanced Fund is to balance investment returns and risk of loss using a diversified global portfolio. The Fund targets outperformance of the returns of its Benchmark, 60% MSCI World Index and 40% JP Morgan Global Government Bond Index hedged into Sterling. To do this, the Fund primarily invests in shares of publicly listed companies, and bonds issued by companies and governments located anywhere around the world and, at times, commodity-linked instruments. The fund is designed for people who wish to invest for at least three years.