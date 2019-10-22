Home >Sponsored>

Schroders

sponsored
This section is sponsored. Sponsored content is paid for and produced by an advertiser rather than interactive investor (ii). ii does not endorse any particular product. If you are unsure if an investment is suitable for you please seek advice from an independent financial adviser. Sponsored content (whole pages or sections within a page) will always be marked by a green "Sponsored" tag and have a green border.

Experience and expertise

Schroders has been managing investment trusts since 1924 and has established a strong reputation. Our specialist teams draw on Schroders’ extensive investment resources, combining global insights with local market knowledge. We offer a range of investment trusts that focus on three specific markets – the UK, Asia and real estate. With clearly defined investment strategies, they help investors meet different financial objectives.

Latest Insights

Why M&S’ relegation from the FTSE 100 doesn’t mean the death of the High Street

Fund manager Jean Roche argues why M&S' historic relegation from the FTSE 100 is not all doom and gloom for UK retailers. Capital at risk.

Read more 

How to invest in Europe’s winning cities

Jeff O'Dwyer, manager of the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, explains why Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Paris are "winning cities". Capital at risk.

Read more 

The power of disruption and what it means for Asia

The massive disruption seen in US retail is a useful reminder to Asian investors of what the future may hold. Capital at risk.

Read more 

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Plc

Investing in financially strong medium-sized companies across the UK economy

Invest Now

Read more 

Key Information Document

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc

Seeking inflation-beating returns by identifying companies with attractive dividends

Invest Now

Read more 

Key Information Document

Schroder Asia Pacific Fund Plc

Investing for capital growth across Asia's diverse equity markets

Invest Now

Read more 

Key Information Document

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited

Identifying Asian businesses that can sustain attractive dividend payments

Invest Now

Read more 

Key Information Document

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Plc

Seeking attractive investment opportunities in the world's third-largest economy

Invest Now

Read more 

Key Information Document

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Plc

Designed to protect and grow wealth through all market environments

Invest Now

Read more 

Key Information Document

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Identifying attractive income opportunities from UK commercial real estate

Invest Now

Read more 

Key Information Document

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Investing in continental Europe for long-term income and capital growth

Invest Now

Read more 

Key Information Document

What are the risks?

Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated. The value of investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and investors might not get back the amount originally invested. Some trusts invest solely in the companies of, or in property located in, one country or region. This can carry more risk than investments spread over a number of countries or regions. Investors in the emerging markets and the Far East should be aware that this involves a high degree of risk and should be seen as long term in nature. Exchange rates may cause the value of investments denominated in currencies other than sterling, and the income from them, to rise or fall. The trusts may borrow money to invest in further investments, this is known as gearing. Gearing will increase returns if the value of the investments purchased increase in value by more than the cost of borrowing, or reduce returns if they fail to do so