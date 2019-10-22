Schroders
Schroders has been managing investment trusts since 1924 and has established a strong reputation. Our specialist teams draw on Schroders’ extensive investment resources, combining global insights with local market knowledge. We offer a range of investment trusts that focus on three specific markets – the UK, Asia and real estate. With clearly defined investment strategies, they help investors meet different financial objectives.
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Plc
Investing in financially strong medium-sized companies across the UK economy
Schroder Income Growth Fund plc
Seeking inflation-beating returns by identifying companies with attractive dividends
Schroder Asia Pacific Fund Plc
Investing for capital growth across Asia's diverse equity markets
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited
Identifying Asian businesses that can sustain attractive dividend payments
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Plc
Seeking attractive investment opportunities in the world's third-largest economy
Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Plc
Designed to protect and grow wealth through all market environments
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust
Identifying attractive income opportunities from UK commercial real estate
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
Investing in continental Europe for long-term income and capital growth
What are the risks?
Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated. The value of investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and investors might not get back the amount originally invested. Some trusts invest solely in the companies of, or in property located in, one country or region. This can carry more risk than investments spread over a number of countries or regions. Investors in the emerging markets and the Far East should be aware that this involves a high degree of risk and should be seen as long term in nature. Exchange rates may cause the value of investments denominated in currencies other than sterling, and the income from them, to rise or fall. The trusts may borrow money to invest in further investments, this is known as gearing. Gearing will increase returns if the value of the investments purchased increase in value by more than the cost of borrowing, or reduce returns if they fail to do so