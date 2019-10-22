What are the risks?

Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated. The value of investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and investors might not get back the amount originally invested. Some trusts invest solely in the companies of, or in property located in, one country or region. This can carry more risk than investments spread over a number of countries or regions. Investors in the emerging markets and the Far East should be aware that this involves a high degree of risk and should be seen as long term in nature. Exchange rates may cause the value of investments denominated in currencies other than sterling, and the income from them, to rise or fall. The trusts may borrow money to invest in further investments, this is known as gearing. Gearing will increase returns if the value of the investments purchased increase in value by more than the cost of borrowing, or reduce returns if they fail to do so