Welcome to Seneca Investment Managers

At Seneca Investment Managers we specialise in multi-asset value

investing and we are the only investment company who does this.

We research assets that we believe to be undervalued and buy them.

We then apply an 'active' management to our funds to release value

and deliver income and capital growth.

Seneca Investment Managers is a long-established boutique

investment house, based in Liverpool, with a national client base.

Investors range from institutions such as pension funds and charities,

through to financial advisers, discretionary private client managers and

personal investors.