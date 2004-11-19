Seneca Investment Managers
Welcome to Seneca Investment Managers
At Seneca Investment Managers we specialise in multi-asset value
investing and we are the only investment company who does this.
We research assets that we believe to be undervalued and buy them.
We then apply an 'active' management to our funds to release value
and deliver income and capital growth.
Seneca Investment Managers is a long-established boutique
investment house, based in Liverpool, with a national client base.
Investors range from institutions such as pension funds and charities,
through to financial advisers, discretionary private client managers and
personal investors.
What makes us different?
Where we differ from other providers of multi-asset investment
products is in our 'value' based approach. This means we pride
ourselves on the ability to identify and invest where there is both
quality and unrecognised value.
Simply put we create funds that combine stocks and shares in
companies (equities) with fixed interest investment vehicles (bonds or
debts) and a wide range of specialist assets such as property, private
equity, specialist finance and infrastructure. We believe our multi-
asset value approach gives us the edge in delivering the right outcomes
for our investors.
What is multi-asset investing?
A multi-asset approach involves investing in a much wider range of assets than simply equities and fixed income bonds. Our portfolios can encompass a wide range of different assets and geographies such as property, infrastructure, private equity and asset leasing and require a wider range of expertise and knowledge than traditional portfolios.
As a smaller ‘boutique’ fund manager, we are able to access a range of investments that our larger competitors simply could not consider.
Over a typical investment cycle, the company aims to achieve a total return of at least CPI plus 6% p.a. after costs with low volatility, and with the aim of growing aggregate annual dividends at least in line with inflation, through the application of a Multi-Asset Value Investment Policy. The company will invest in a diversified portfolio principally comprising UK equities and fixed interest securities but also other asset classes.
The investment objective is to provide a high level of growing income by investing in a balanced and well diversified portfolio of UK and International equities, fixed interest securities including government and corporate bonds. Investments will also be made in regulated collective investment schemes, money markets and cash deposits to provide further diversification to the Fund in accordance with applicable regulations.
The investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in balanced and well diversified portfolio of UK and International equities, and fixed interest securities including government and corporate bonds. Investments will also be made in regulated collective investment schemes, money markets and cash deposits to provide further diversification to the Fund in accordance with applicable regulations.