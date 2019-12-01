WisdomTree
Combining our investment capabilities with those of market-leading commodity platform ETF Securities, we can offer investors one of the most comprehensive and innovative ranges of specialist ETPs in Europe.
Being responsive to customers’ challenges and concerns, especially in the development of new products, is how we deliver tailored opportunities to our investors. Through the right balance of people and technology, WisdomTree seeks to outperform the cap weighted indices and enable our clients to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional asset classes.
What are ETPs?
WisdomTree believes investors should always understand and fully appreciate the risks involved in their investments. In light of this, we have produced ETPedia, which aims to provide investors with an unbiased reference to Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).
The WisdomTree Short & Leveraged (S&L) family of exchange traded products (ETPs) is one of the most comprehensive, innovative ranges of specialist S&L ETPs in the world. Our extensive Short & Leveraged platform offers a range of fully collateralised ETPs which are available in leverage factors between -5x and +5x.
Through these award-winning products, investors can access a broad range of Equities, Commodities, Fixed Income, Alternatives and Currency strategies, meaning they can look to magnify returns on a daily basis through positive or inverse leverage, take a hedging position efficiently, and access alternative or unique strategies.
This specialised branch of ETPs, like other investment products offering short and leveraged exposure, requires a certain level of understanding and due diligence. WisdomTree’s Short & Leveraged Centre aims to provide an informative reference point for investors seeking to educate themselves about the opportunities and the risks presented by short and leveraged ETPs.