The WisdomTree Short & Leveraged (S&L) family of exchange traded products (ETPs) is one of the most comprehensive, innovative ranges of specialist S&L ETPs in the world. Our extensive Short & Leveraged platform offers a range of fully collateralised ETPs which are available in leverage factors between -5x and +5x.

Through these award-winning products, investors can access a broad range of Equities, Commodities, Fixed Income, Alternatives and Currency strategies, meaning they can look to magnify returns on a daily basis through positive or inverse leverage, take a hedging position efficiently, and access alternative or unique strategies.



This specialised branch of ETPs, like other investment products offering short and leveraged exposure, requires a certain level of understanding and due diligence. WisdomTree’s Short & Leveraged Centre aims to provide an informative reference point for investors seeking to educate themselves about the opportunities and the risks presented by short and leveraged ETPs.





WisdomTree's S&L Centre