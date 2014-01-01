Security Hub - Account security
Account security
Upcoming enhancements will give you greater account security and easier access to complete some online tasks.
We're introducing:
- Removal of dealing passwords
- Entering your full password when you log in online or on the app
- Email verification for password recovery
- SMS verification for username recovery
- SMS verification for updating contact details and nominated bank account
Dealing passwords are being removed for...
Placing an order
FX transactions
Online withdrawals
Account-to-account transfers
Relates to cash transfers only.
We have strengthened the security for the key information we hold on your account, so we are removing the need to use a dealing password. This allows us to provide you with a trading experience that is quicker and easier to use.
Passwords and verification processes
Login password
We will ask for your full password in order to log in - either online or on the app.
Password recovery
We will send a link to the email address registered on your account, which will allow you to update your password. Please make sure the email address we hold for you is valid.
Username recovery
An SMS containing your username will be sent to the mobile phone number registered on your account. You will be asked to enter the last four digits of your mobile, so please make sure your mobile phone number is valid and up to date.
Updating contact details and nominated bank account
To help keep your account secure, we will verify that you are the person submitting the update. If you're trying to change your contact details or nominated bank account, we'll do this by sending an SMS code to your mobile.
Then, you will need to follow the on-screen steps to verify it's you. Please note - You may need to go through additional checks or restart the process if your verification fails.
In the future, if we don’t have up to date email and mobile contact details, you won’t be able to access some of our online services and will have to either call in or, depending upon the service being requested, write in.
For more information
Read our Frequently Asked Questions.
Need to update your contact details?
Always keep your account safe and secure with your most up-to-date email address and mobile phone number.