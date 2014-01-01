Security Hub - Linking your accounts
Linking your accounts
Save time and money by linking your individual accounts together.
What is account linking?
Linking your accounts together is where you confirm that you hold more than one individual or joint account, enabling us to identify you quicker. It also allows you to use one username and password to manage all your accounts online, or when you speak to us over the phone.
How to link your accounts
You can only link your joint account when you're already logged in to your individual account.
Once you have logged in to your individual account, simply follow the steps on the step-by-step guide below to link your accounts together.
Step one
Log in to the account you want to use as your Primary account (the one username and password you will use to log into all of your accounts, once they are linked together). Then, go to account and click on link your accounts.
Step two
Next, make a note of the account you'd like to link (for example - your ISA) and click the orange Start Linking button.
Step three
Enter the account number of the account you are linking. In the User Name field, type in the user name of this account and then enter your password. Once you have done this, click Continue.
Step four
Confirm that the account is yours by selecting 'Yes' from the drop down, and then click on Continue.
Final confirmation
Once you have completed all the steps, the account you have chosen to link will appear under your 'Current Links'.
Using the profile switcher
Once you have linked your accounts together, you can use the profile switcher to navigate between your accounts.