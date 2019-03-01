FAQs - Funds Fan

When will my new Service Plan be effective from once I change?

Your new Service Plan’s effective date varies depending on which plan you are currently on and which you are moving to.

If you are changing to a higher priced Service Plan, the new trading commission charges will be effective immediately allowing you to benefit straight away. However, you will not pay the new Service Plan fee until the collection date, on or around the 10th of the month.

If you are changing to a lower priced Service Plan, you will keep your current lower trading commission charges until the end of the period that you have paid for, and the new lower Service Plan Fee will be collected on or around the 10th of the month.

If you change plan within 14 days of the next fee collection date (due on or around the 10th of the month), your current service plan fee will be collected as usual on that date, with your new plan coming into effect the following month.

For Example – If you were moving from the Investor Service Plan to Funds Fan Service Plan, and changed on the 2nd June, the payment on or around the 10th June will still be charged as originally planned (£9.99 for the Investor Service Plan). You will benefit straight away from the Funds Fan Service Plan commission costs but will still pay the Investor Service Plan £9.99 fee on or around the 10th June. The following month, on or around the 10th July, the Funds Fan Service Plan fees will take effect and you will be charged £13.99.