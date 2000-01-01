Company Profile

1-800 Flowers.com Inc is a United-States-based provider of gourmet food & gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. Gourmet food & gift baskets and consumer floral jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including fresh flowers, premium, fruits, popcorn, specialty treats, cookies and baked gifts, premium chocolates, confectionery, gift baskets, premium English muffins, steaks and chops, and others. The company offers products through omnichannel and multiple brands, such as Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, Cheryl's, Fannie May, 1-800-Baskets.com, Wolferman's, Fruit Bouquets by 1800Flowers.com, and Stock Yards. The company's BloomNet Wire Service provides products and services for florists.