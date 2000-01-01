10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:VCVC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VCVC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VCVC
- Market Cap$275.210m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VCVC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINUS88025V1070
Company Profile
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.