1&1 Drillisch AG (XETRA:1U1)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1U1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1U1
- Market Cap€4.603bn
- SymbolXETRA:1U1
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINDE0005545503
Company Profile
1&1 Drillisch AG is a network-independent telecommunications provider in Germany. The company's products and services include DSL, mobile voice and data services.1&1 Drillisch AG is a network-independent telecommunications providers in Germany. The company's products and services include DSL, mobile voice and data services.