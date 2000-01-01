1&1 Drillisch AG (XETRA:DRI)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DRI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DRI

  • Market Cap€3.349bn
  • SymbolXETRA:DRI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005545503

Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG is a network-independent telecommunications provider in Germany. The company's products and services include DSL, mobile voice and data services.1&1 Drillisch AG is a network-independent telecommunications providers in Germany. The company's products and services include DSL, mobile voice and data services.

Latest DRI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .