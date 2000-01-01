17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YQ)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YQ
- Market Cap$2.303bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:YQ
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINUS81807M1062
Company Profile
17 Education & Technology Group Inc is an online tutoring company. It is an education technology company that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents across over K-12 schools.