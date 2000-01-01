17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YQ)

North American company
Market Info - YQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YQ

  • Market Cap$2.303bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:YQ
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS81807M1062

Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc is an online tutoring company. It is an education technology company that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents across over K-12 schools.

Latest YQ news

