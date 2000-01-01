180 Life Sciences Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ATNF)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATNF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATNF
- Market Cap$44.900m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ATNF
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS68236V1044
Company Profile
180 Life Sciences Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics.