Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc is an e-commerce destination for home furnishings, appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products. It sells various products such as dishwashers, refrigerators. cooktops, wall ovens, dryers, and others. The firm's brand portfolio consists of KitchenAid, Whirlpool, LG, GE, Samsung, Kodiak, Catnapper, and ACME furniture among others.