1957 & Co. (Hospitality) Ltd (SEHK:8495)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8495
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8495
- Market CapHKD119.040m
- SymbolSEHK:8495
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINKYG675711025
Company Profile
1957 & Co. (Hospitality) Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in operation of restaurants in Hong Kong and catering management and consultancy services in Hong Kong and China.