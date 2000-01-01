1Life Healthcare Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ONEM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ONEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ONEM
- Market Cap$2.702bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ONEM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS68269G1076
Company Profile
1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership based health care platform. It offers digital health and in-office care. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.