1Spatial (LSE:SPA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPA
- Market Cap£30.470m
- SymbolLSE:SPA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFZ45C84
Company Profile
1Spatial PLC is engaged is the development and sale of information technology software along with related consultancy and support. It operates through three segments: Geospatial, Cloud Services and Central costs.