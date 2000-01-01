1st Group Ltd (ASX:1ST)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1ST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1ST

  • Market CapAUD24.880m
  • SymbolASX:1ST
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000001ST0

Company Profile

1st Group Ltd is an online health portal group. The Company is engaged in the provision of healthcare and corporate online search and appointment booking services.

Latest 1ST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .