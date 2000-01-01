21Vianet Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VNET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VNET
- Market Cap$815.970m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VNET
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINUS90138A1034
Company Profile
21Vianet Group Inc is a carrier-neutral internet data center service provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure services, improving the reliability, security and speed.