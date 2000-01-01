22nd Century Group Inc (AMEX:XXII)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XXII

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XXII

  • Market Cap$137.110m
  • SymbolAMEX:XXII
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90137F1030

Company Profile

22nd Century Group Inc is a plant biotechnology company. It is focused on technology that allows the increase or decrease in the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants.

Latest XXII news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .