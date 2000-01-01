23andMe Holding Co Class A (NASDAQ:ME)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ME
- Market Cap$698.620m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ME
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS90138Q1085
Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co is a consumer genetics and research company. It helps people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. Its research platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions, and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas.