2CRSI SA (EURONEXT:2CRSI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2CRSI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2CRSI

  • Market Cap€83.750m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:2CRSI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013341781

Company Profile

2CRSI SA is engaged in researching, designing and manufacturing servers and IT solutions. The company offers expertise in storage solutions, intensive computing, dedicated servers, converged systems and appliances.

Latest 2CRSI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .