2G Energy AG (XETRA:2GB)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2GB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2GB

  • Market Cap€194.920m
  • SymbolXETRA:2GB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0HL8N9

Company Profile

2G Energy AG manufactures and provides decentralized energy supply systems. It offers comprehensive solutions for combined heat and power generation through development, production and technical installation of combined heat and power systems.

Latest 2GB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .