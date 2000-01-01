2MX Organic SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:2MX)

European company
Market Info - 2MX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2MX

  • Market Cap€263.750m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:2MX
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0014000T90

Company Profile

2MX Organic SA is a special purpose acquisition company. It was created to acquire, by merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction, one or more target businesses with principal operations in the consumer goods industry with a dedicated focus on sustainability.

