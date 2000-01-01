360 DigiTech Inc ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QFIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QFIN
- Market Cap$1.708bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:QFIN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS88557W1018
Company Profile
360 Finance Inc is a digital consumer finance company. It offers tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers. The company has developed a proprietary technology platform supporting the full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. It generates revenue from the provision of financial services. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.