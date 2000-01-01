360 DigiTech Inc ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Company Info - QFIN

  • Market Cap$1.708bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:QFIN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88557W1018

Company Profile

360 Finance Inc is a digital consumer finance company. It offers tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers. The company has developed a proprietary technology platform supporting the full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. It generates revenue from the provision of financial services. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

