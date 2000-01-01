361 Degrees International Ltd (SEHK:1361)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1361
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1361
- Market CapHKD2.833bn
- SymbolSEHK:1361
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINKYG884931042
Company Profile
361 Degrees International Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and trading of sporting goods, including footwear, apparel and accessories in China.