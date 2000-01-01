3D Oil Ltd (ASX:TDO)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TDO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TDO

  • Market CapAUD24.660m
  • SymbolASX:TDO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000TDO8

Company Profile

3D Oil Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company focusing on its VIC/P57 in Gippsland Basin, T/49P in Otway Basin, and WA-527-P in Roebuck Basin Offshore Western Australia.

Latest TDO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .