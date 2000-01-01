Company Profile

3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. Its key end markets include healthcare, dental, aerospace, automotive and durable goods. It conducts business through various offices and facilities located throughout the Americas region, EMEA region, and APAC region; generating a vast majority of revenues from the US.3D Systems Corp is a developer of computer systems and components. Its suite of products includes 3-D printers, print materials, digital design software and on-demand manufacturing services.