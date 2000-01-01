Company Profile

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the firm leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2019, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. About 60% of the company’s revenue comes from outside the United States, with the safety and industrial segment constituting most of the firm’s net sales. Many of the company’s 55,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.3M Co is a diversified technology company. It manufactures a diverse array of industrial and consumer products. Its business segments are Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer.