3SBio Inc Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1530) Share Price

1530
3SBio Inc Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
3SBio Inc, or 3SBio, is one of the largest and most established biotech drugmakers in China. In 2020, it reported revenue of CNY 5.6 billion. Approximately 75% of its revenue is derived from three core drugs: TPIAO (rhTPO), Yisaipu (biosimilar of etanercept, a TNF-alpha inhibitor), and EPIAO (rhEPO), which are all older generation biologics. The company has a pipeline of 32 products, of which 22 are biologics and 10 are small molecules, but most of the candidates are still at an early stage.3SBio Inc is a part of the Chinese healthcare sector. Its business comprises of developing and marketing pharmaceutical products in China. Its main products include TPIAO and Yisaipu.
SEHK:1530
KYG8875G1029
HKD
Loading Comparison
Latest 1530 News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News