3SBio Inc Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1530) Share Price

3SBio Inc Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1530)

3SBio Inc Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

3SBio Inc, or 3SBio, is one of the largest and most established biotech drugmakers in China. In 2020, it reported revenue of CNY 5.6 billion. Approximately 75% of its revenue is derived from three core drugs: TPIAO (rhTPO), Yisaipu (biosimilar of etanercept, a TNF-alpha inhibitor), and EPIAO (rhEPO), which are all older generation biologics. The company has a pipeline of 32 products, of which 22 are biologics and 10 are small molecules, but most of the candidates are still at an early stage.3SBio Inc is a part of the Chinese healthcare sector. Its business comprises of developing and marketing pharmaceutical products in China. Its main products include TPIAO and Yisaipu.

SEHK:1530

KYG8875G1029

HKD

