3SBio Inc (SEHK:1530)

APAC company
Company Info - 1530

  • Market CapHKD27.128bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1530
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8875G1029

Company Profile

3SBio Inc is a part of the Chinese healthcare sector. Its business comprises of developing and marketing pharmaceutical products in China. Its main products include TPIAO and Yisaipu.

