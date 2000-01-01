Company Profile

3U Holding AG is active in the ITC, Renewable Energies and SHAC sectors. The ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology) segment involves voice retail, business voice, and data center services and operation as well as the development, distribution, and operation of cloud-based CRM, and ERP solutions and the trading of IT licenses. The Renewable Energies segment covers the wind power project development and electricity generation with own plants using wind and solar energy. The SHAC segment, which is the key revenue driver, involves the installation of components of air conditioning in buildings, the distribution of products from sanitary, heating, and air conditioning systems to wholesalers, craftsmen, and self-builders.