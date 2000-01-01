Company Profile

4Basebio AG, formerly Expedeon AG a Dutch company is an enabler of advances in medical science and patient care. Its technologies, products and services are used in research laboratories around the world, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of research and product development, and in new diagnostic tools. It offers reagents & services for life sciences & diagnostics. Its products offerings include Immunoreagents, Proteomics and Genomics. It also offers CBS electrophoresis equipment. It operates geographically in United States, Singapore, Germany and Spain.SYGNIS AG is engaged in the development of molecular biology products. It operates as a life sciences tools and reagents company.