4basebio UK Societas Ordinary Shares (LSE:4BB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 4BB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 4BB
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:4BB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLD8ZL39
Company Profile
4basebio UK Societas is a life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. Its country of operation is the UK. It is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use. The principal objective of 4bb is to validate and scale its DNA synthesis process to manufacture Good Manufacturing Practice grade DNA, suitable for use in gene therapies and DNA vaccines.