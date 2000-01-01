Company Profile

4basebio UK Societas is a life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. Its country of operation is the UK. It is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use. The principal objective of 4bb is to validate and scale its DNA synthesis process to manufacture Good Manufacturing Practice grade DNA, suitable for use in gene therapies and DNA vaccines.