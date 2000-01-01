4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FDMT)
North American company
Market Info - FDMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FDMT
- Market Cap$874.620m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FDMT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS35086E1029
Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a development stage precision gene therapy company. It engages in developing a broad pipeline of transformative gene therapy product candidates designed to treat patients suffering from lysosomal storage diseases, lung diseases, muscular dystrophies, and ophthalmic diseases. The AAV vectors are designed to provide targeted delivery by routine clinical routes, efficient transduction, reduced immunogenicity and resistance to pre-existing antibodies which enable to develop gene therapies.