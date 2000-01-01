Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a development stage precision gene therapy company. It engages in developing a broad pipeline of transformative gene therapy product candidates designed to treat patients suffering from lysosomal storage diseases, lung diseases, muscular dystrophies, and ophthalmic diseases. The AAV vectors are designed to provide targeted delivery by routine clinical routes, efficient transduction, reduced immunogenicity and resistance to pre-existing antibodies which enable to develop gene therapies.