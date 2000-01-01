4d pharma (LSE:DDDD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DDDD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DDDD
- Market Cap£65.170m
- SymbolLSE:DDDD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJL5BR07
Company Profile
4d pharma PLC through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of research and development and manufacturing of live biotherapeutic products for the diseases such as cancer, asthma, autism, arthritis and multiple scelerosis.