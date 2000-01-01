4d pharma (LSE:DDDD)

UK company
Company Info - DDDD

  • Market Cap£65.170m
  • SymbolLSE:DDDD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJL5BR07

Company Profile

4d pharma PLC through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of research and development and manufacturing of live biotherapeutic products for the diseases such as cancer, asthma, autism, arthritis and multiple scelerosis.

