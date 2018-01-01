Interactive Investor
4Global Ordinary Shares (LSE:4GBL) Share Price

4GBL

4Global Ordinary Shares

UK company

Technology

Software - Application

Company Profile

4Global PLC is a software, data and services sport and health company. The company provides data, software and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations and activity providers, using its proprietary software and data platform: Sport Intelligence. Its focus is on helping its clients tackle the inactivity problem through data and insight to realise significant savings in health due to increase physical activity.

LSE:4GBL

GB00BLH36N37

GBX

Latest 4GBL News

31 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

21 December

IN BRIEF: 4Global swings to interim profit due to contract wins

17 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

4GBL Regulatory News

29 December

Holding(s) in Company

21 December

Interim Results

13 December

New Contract Win

