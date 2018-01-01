4Global Ordinary Shares (LSE:4GBL) Share Price

4GBL
4Global Ordinary Shares
UK company
Technology
Software - Application
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
4Global PLC is a software, data and services sport and health company. The company provides data, software and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations and activity providers, using its proprietary software and data platform: Sport Intelligence. Its focus is on helping its clients tackle the inactivity problem through data and insight to realise significant savings in health due to increase physical activity.
LSE:4GBL
GB00BLH36N37
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest 4GBL NewsGo to All News >