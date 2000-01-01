Company Profile

4imprint Group PLC markets and retails various household and daily need products in the United States and the UK. The company sells promotional products through direct marketing means in North America which generates most of the revenue for the company, and also in the UK and Ireland. Its products comprise apparels, stationery, technology and food products among others. The company's strategy involves achieving organic growth. This implies the use of data-driven, offline and online direct marketing techniques thereby capturing large and fragmented promotional product markets.4imprint Group PLC markets promotional products through online and offline direct marketing techniques. Its products include apparels, stationery, technologies and food stuff.