4SC AG (XETRA:VSC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VSC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VSC
- Market Cap€105.280m
- SymbolXETRA:VSC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINDE000A14KL72
Company Profile
4SC AG focuses on the development of novel small molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer through epigenetic mechanisms. The company’s product consists of resminostat, 4SC-202, and 4SC-208.