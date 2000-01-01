Company Profile

51job Inc is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. It offers online recruitment advertising and also other complementary human resource related services which includes business process outsourcing training, campus recruitment, and executive search services. The firm operates www.51 job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com websites. It operates and derives revenues from China.