5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VNP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VNP

  • Market CapCAD190.990m
  • SymbolTSE:VNP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA33833X1015

Company Profile

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian based company producing specialty metal and chemical products. The company operates in two segments Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials.

Latest VNP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .