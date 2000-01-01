5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP)
Company Info - VNP
- Market CapCAD190.990m
- SymbolTSE:VNP
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINCA33833X1015
Company Profile
5N Plus Inc is a Canadian based company producing specialty metal and chemical products. The company operates in two segments Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials.