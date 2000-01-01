Company Profile

600 Group (The) PLC is a manufacturer, designer, and distributor of industrial products. The company's operating segment includes Machine tools and precision engineered components; and Industrial laser systems. It generates maximum revenue from the Machine tools and precision engineered components segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Europe and Rest of the World. Some of the products include Colchester Centre Lathes, CNC Turning Centres, Milling Machines, Clausing Spares, Industrial Laser Systems, and others.600 Group (The) PLC is engaged in designing and distribution of machine tools, and the design, manufacture and distribution of precision engineered components and laser marking systems.