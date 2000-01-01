7C Solarparken AG Akt. nach Kapitalherabsetzung konvertierte (XETRA:HRPK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HRPK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HRPK
- Market Cap€211.680m
- SymbolXETRA:HRPK
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINDE000A11QW68
Company Profile
7C Solarparken AG is in development, manufacture & operation of photovoltaic energy systems. The Company divides its business operations into the three divisions project development, wholesale and plant operation.