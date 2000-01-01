800 Super Holdings Ltd (SGX:5TG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5TG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5TG
- Market CapSGD159.130m
- SymbolSGX:5TG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINSG2D42972083
Company Profile
800 Super Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing environmental services including waste management, cleaning and conservancy and horticultural services.