888 Holdings PLC is a resort and casino company that largely provides online gaming entertainment. It operates under two business segments: Business to Customer and Business to Business. 888 Holdings owns proprietary online gaming software such as 888casino, 888poker, 888Bingo, and 888sport. The Business to Customer segment provides these services to end users, while the Business to Business segment provides them to contracted business partners. The company has global operations, but it earns the vast majority of its revenue in the United Kingdom.888 Holdings PLC provides online gaming entertainment and solutions. The company's business segments are Business to Customer and Business to Business. It offers Casino and games, Poker, Bingo and Emerging Offerings services.