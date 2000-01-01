8point3 Energy Partners LP A (NASDAQ:CAFD)

North American company
Company Info - CAFD

  • Market Cap$982.340m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CAFD
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2825391053

Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by First Solar and SunPower to own, operate and acquire solar energy generation projects.

