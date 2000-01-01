8Telecom International Holdings Co Ltd (SGX:AZG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AZG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AZG
- Market CapSGD7.760m
- SymbolSGX:AZG
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINBMG3087Y2074
Company Profile
8Telecom International Holdings Co Ltd is a communications services provider engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing telecommunication pipes, telecommunication and other towers.