Company Profile

8x8 provides contact-center-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service software applications to over 1 million users in eight countries. The company’s unified platform enables omnichannel communication to assist employees communicating across voice, video, text, chat, and contact centers. The company was founded in 1987 as a chip designer and went public in 1997. It is headquartered in San Jose, California.8x8 Inc is a technology company. It provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions that transform the way businesses communicate and collaborate globally. The company operates through two segments: America and Europe.