Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma Inc is a gastrointestinal platform company focused on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. 9 Meters products include NM-002, Larazotide, NM-003, and NM-004.Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing novel medicines for autoimmune/ inflammatory disease.